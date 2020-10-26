Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: Oct. 25, 2020

By Gary Yordan | The Usual Suspects
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provides a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Usual Suspects

The Usual Suspects: Oct. 25, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Usual Suspects

The Usual Suspects: Oct. 18, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT
|
By Gary Yordan | The Usual Suspects
"The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Usual Suspects

The Usual Suspects: Oct. 11, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By Gary Yordan | The Usual Suspects
“The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Usual Suspects

The Usual Suspects: Oct. 18, 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Latest News

Usual Suspects

The Usual Suspects: Oct. 4, 2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT
|
By Gary Yordan | The Usual Suspects
“The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

Leon County political parties preview Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate.

Usual Suspects

The Usual Suspects: Oct. 4, 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT
"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Make your voice heard in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV is teaming with stations across Georgia to host a debate between Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue and his challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff.