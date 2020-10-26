Advertisement

UPDATE: Arrest made in murder outside of Valdosta restaurant

By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a suspect in connection to the Sept. 7 murder outside of a restaurant.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed outside of Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ on West Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive around 3:30 a.m. that day.

On Friday, Oct. 23, VPD detectives got arrest warrants for Raynard Reid on felony murder and aggravated assault charges after a lengthy investigation. On Monday, deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office found Reid at his home and arrested him.

Investigators say the case is still active and more charges are pending.

A little over a month after the shooting happened, Valdosta firefighters responded to a fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ. On Oct. 13, the city of Valdosta told WCTV the fire was being investigated as a possible arson.

