UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Cook County shooting, GBI says

Damian Cayo (left) has been arrested in connection to Saturday's shootings in Adel, Georgia. The GBI is still looking for Corby Traylor (right).
Damian Cayo (left) has been arrested in connection to Saturday's shootings in Adel, Georgia. The GBI is still looking for Corby Traylor (right).(Cook County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested a man and looking for another in connection to Saturday’s shooting in Adel. The GBI says it arrested Damian Cayo on one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cayo was taken to the Cook County Jail, the press release says. The bureau says it has arrest warrants out for Dexter Simmons on the same charges Cayo faces. Simmons is currently in the hospital, the GBI says.

The GBI is still looking for 38-year-old Corby Traylor as another suspect in the shootings. They say he is from Adel, and they have an arrest warrant out for him as well.

If you have any information on where Traylor is, reach out to the GBI at 912-389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at 229-896-2225.

The shooting on Saturday happened around 3 a.m. at the Waffle House on 4th Street, according to Adel police. A 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene on 4th Street, while a 28-year-old victim was found nearby on Oak Street, police say.

The first victim was taken to Tift Regional Hospital, while the other was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center. The GBI says both men are in stable condition.

