‘We’ll be better than last year': Despite losses of key pieces, FSU basketball ready to replicate success

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State men’s basketball’s climb to the top of the ACC is an ongoing process, one built on the backbone of a winning culture.

Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season, the Seminoles have to replace some key pieces; most notably, point guard Trent Forrest, the winningest player in FSU hoops history.

Returning forward Raiquan Gray says Leonard Hamilton’s squad is not looking for a drop off in the absence of Forrest at the one, they are looking to get better this season.

“I think we’ve picked up right where we’ve left off from last year," Gray said. "I know we’ve lost a few key guys like Trent, Pat [Patrick Williams], Dev [Devin Vassell], Dom [Dominik Olejniczak] but I think that the guys coming in this year are ready to fill those spots and move forward in our culture.

“We think we have a chance to win the national championship every year,” Gray continued. "I think we’ve definitely got the team to do that with leaders and returners we have, so I think we’ll be better than last year, in my opinion.”

Florida State logged the #10 ACC recruiting class for the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, led by five-star forward Scottie Barnes, the #1 prospect at his position in the class.

The ACC has yet to release schedules for the 2020/21 campaign.

