FAMU baseball expecting more regional approach to 2021 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There may be no tougher job in college sports right now than the job of a schedule maker.

The changing dynamics of college sports have already made matchups in the fall look a little different and that appears to be transferring over in to the spring.

Florida A&M Baseball Head Coach Jamey Shouppe says the Rattlers 2021 schedule will prove to be quite the test, with the realities of COVID-19 forcing a more regional approach.

“We play South Florida in a three-game series, we play Stetson in a three-game series, Florida Gulf Coast in a three-game series, MEAC competition, we go to Florida and play in their new stadium this year, so it’s been a challenge because a lot of the teams you play from up north, they aren’t going to be able to play or won’t be able to travel because of the financial burden,” he said.

Last season, the Rattlers played USF and Florida, defeating the Bulls twice and losing their only contest to Florida.

