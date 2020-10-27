Advertisement

‘It felt pretty good’: Purdy sees first game action as Seminole signal caller

Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) looks to get out of the pocket during the second half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) looks to get out of the pocket during the second half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool(Jamie Rhodes)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the fourth quarter of Florida State’s 48-16 loss to Louisville on Saturday, true freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy took his first snaps as a Seminole.

FSU fans got a glimpse into a potential future under center. The Queen Creek, Arizona native did not complete a pass despite nine attempts, but was able to get his first meaningful minutes of his career.

Purdy has been rehabbing a broken collar bone he suffered before the season started.

“When I first got hit, it felt pretty good to feel what it would feel like to see if I could take more or less, but I thought it felt pretty good to get hit once, so I felt pretty good about that,” he said.

Florida State’s next game is next Saturday at home against Pittsburgh.

