Panthers seeking first region finals birth in eight seasons

JP2 volleyball
JP2 volleyball(WCTV)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The St. John Paul II volleyball team is continuing the legacy of advancing to the state tournament and, in many cases, winning at least one match at the dance.

The Panthers advanced to the region semifinals after a 3-0 win over Eagle’s View. It was a big feat, considering last year’s team did not make the playoffs and they have nine new girls this season and no seniors.

Next up for the Panthers, a road matchup against Harvest Community.

“We know that our defense needs to be better if we want to get better in this postseason,” Head Coach Emily Serpico said. “Defense and serve-receive is what we need to work on.”

“A lot of the girls haven’t played volleyball before, they don’t really have a lot of experience,” junior libero Bellamy Atwood said, “But they really came out and they make this team. I’m really proud of us.”

“This match prepares us for next match,” junior outside hitter Sam Taylor added. “It’s giving us a little pointers that we need to work on. We played really good this game. We played as a team and that’s what we really need to next game.”

A win on Tuesday would be the furthest JPII has advanced since 2012.

