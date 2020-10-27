Advertisement

Paranormal pastime: Optometry student explores haunted places for Travel Channel show

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On your most recent trip to the optometrist, you might’ve had a run-in with a TV star and didn’t even know.

Chelsea Laden is not only a full-time optometry student living in Tallahassee but also a cast member of ‘Destination Fear’ on the Travel Channel.

“Oh my gosh, my most scary experience, that’s a weighted question because there’s so many scary experiences on the show,” Chelsea says.

Chelsea wears many hats; before she joined the show, she was a professional ice hockey player.

“To tell my kids one day that I was one of the first women to get paid to play hockey,” Laden says.

The fright-fueled Travel Channel show was created by Laden’s brother, Dakota.

“I had an idea,” Dakota says. “A psychological experiment where I would investigate how terror affects the human mind.”

‘Destination Fear’ follows the Laden siblings and a couple of friends on a road trip across the country to some of the most haunted places in America.

“We get put in scary situations that the common man probably wouldn’t want to do,” Chelsea says.

Chelsea says the opportunity to get picked up by a major network grew from a childhood hobby of exploring deserted buildings.

“You know, I had moved on,” Chelsea says. “I was right around the corner from being a doctor and then that phone rings and a lot can change in a day.”

Their third and most-recent road trip included a curveball: solo trips overnight.

“When you’re alone, your sense are heightened,” Chelsea says.

She called her experience inside abandoned sanitariums and prisons liberating.

“It’s one of those things that it is so liberating to do something that scares you and come out on the other side,” Chelsea says.

The ‘Destination Fear’ experience is a stark contrast to Chelsea’s scientifically-wired mind. She says she likes to question everything going on around her.

This weekend, on Halloween night, Chelsea will head to Kentucky to explore one of America’s oldest bourbon distilleries.

If you’re brave enough, you can catch all the fright that comes with it at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on the Travel Channel.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Paranormal pastime: Optometry student explores haunted places for Travel Channel show

Updated: 1 hours ago
Optometry student Chelsea Laden goes across the country with her brother and friends for the Travel Channel show 'Destination Fear.'

News

TMH workers thankful for Farm Share food giveaway

Updated: 1 hours ago
A group of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employees gathered under an unusually hot October sun to sort out 13,000 pounds of food.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 27, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 26, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 27, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What's Brewing? Oct. 27, 2020

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 27, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Oct. 27, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Football

Bethune-Cookman to sit out spring seasons, no Florida Classic will be played

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
B-CU sitting out the season means there will be no Florida Classic played in the spring of 2021.

News

Search for gunman continues after weekend shooting in Adel

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
After a shooting broke out early Saturday morning in Adel, a manhunt for one of the gunmen is still underway on Monday.

News

‘Utter appreciation’: TMH workers thankful for Farm Share food giveaway

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
For the first time during this pandemic, TMH coordinated with Farm Share to organize a drive-thru food giveaway open to the 5,800 hospital employees, no questions asked.

GHSA

Bainbridge softball on verge of second trip to Columbus in three years

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Bainbridge softball team is aiming to make its second trip to Columbus in three years.