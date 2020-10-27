Paranormal pastime: Optometry student explores haunted places for Travel Channel show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On your most recent trip to the optometrist, you might’ve had a run-in with a TV star and didn’t even know.

Chelsea Laden is not only a full-time optometry student living in Tallahassee but also a cast member of ‘Destination Fear’ on the Travel Channel.

“Oh my gosh, my most scary experience, that’s a weighted question because there’s so many scary experiences on the show,” Chelsea says.

Chelsea wears many hats; before she joined the show, she was a professional ice hockey player.

“To tell my kids one day that I was one of the first women to get paid to play hockey,” Laden says.

The fright-fueled Travel Channel show was created by Laden’s brother, Dakota.

“I had an idea,” Dakota says. “A psychological experiment where I would investigate how terror affects the human mind.”

‘Destination Fear’ follows the Laden siblings and a couple of friends on a road trip across the country to some of the most haunted places in America.

“We get put in scary situations that the common man probably wouldn’t want to do,” Chelsea says.

Chelsea says the opportunity to get picked up by a major network grew from a childhood hobby of exploring deserted buildings.

“You know, I had moved on,” Chelsea says. “I was right around the corner from being a doctor and then that phone rings and a lot can change in a day.”

Their third and most-recent road trip included a curveball: solo trips overnight.

“When you’re alone, your sense are heightened,” Chelsea says.

She called her experience inside abandoned sanitariums and prisons liberating.

“It’s one of those things that it is so liberating to do something that scares you and come out on the other side,” Chelsea says.

The ‘Destination Fear’ experience is a stark contrast to Chelsea’s scientifically-wired mind. She says she likes to question everything going on around her.

This weekend, on Halloween night, Chelsea will head to Kentucky to explore one of America’s oldest bourbon distilleries.

If you’re brave enough, you can catch all the fright that comes with it at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on the Travel Channel.

