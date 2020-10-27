Perdue and Ossoff face off in heated Georgia Senate race

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- The Peach State is a political battleground this year, and it is the only state to have two Senate races on the ballot this election cycle. The future of the US Senate majority may come down to the outcome in Georgia.

With not just one – but two – Senate seats on the ballot this year, Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin previews the contentious match-up between Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

“We deserve so much better from our government, and we’re not getting it," said Jon Ossoff (D-Senate candidate).

Ossoff says he’s running against incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue because he thinks Georgians are not being served properly amid a health care and economic crisis.

“I run a business that investigates and exposes corruption and war crimes and organized crime. And the same passion that drives me to do that work has driven me to run for office to represent Georgia in the Senate now," said Ossoff.

Ossoff says if elected, his top priority would be upholding the Affordable Care Act and protections for pre-existing conditions.

The last time Georgia elected a Democratic Senator was in 2000. But with rapidly-changing demographics and a surge in new voter registrations, Democrats are hoping to flip this state blue in November.

Perdue – a former Fortune 500 CEO – presents himself as a businessman who gets real results for hard-working Georgians, especially through his leadership on the Paycheck Protection Program on Capitol Hill.

“The PPP program was directed and it went to the smallest businesses out there, the people who needed help the most. We saved a million and a half jobs in Georgia because of that," said Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).

Perdue predicts if the Democrats take control in DC, they would try to pack the Supreme Court with liberal justices, grant statehood to DC and Puerto Rico and strip away second amendment rights.

“He wants to be another vote for Chuck Schumer’s radical left Marxist agenda, and we’re not going to let it stand. I’m not going to let the road to socialism run through the state of Georgia," said Perdue.

One thing is clear – with early voting hitting record levels – Georgians are engaged in this year’s races. The Perdue-Ossoff race is the most expensive statewide election in Georgia history. Polling shows the two candidates are neck-in-neck in this race.

The non-partisan RealClearPolitics - which tracks polling info on key races - averages that Perdue is up by 1.5 points. Two recent polls also give Perdue a slight edge, with CBS News/YouGov finding Perdue with a one-point lead and WSB-TV/Landmark predicting Perdue is up by five points.

