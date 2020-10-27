Advertisement

Quincy to receive $2.6M from FEMA for Hurricane Michael relief

(WTVY News 4)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Quincy is set to receive $2.6 million for Hurricane Michael relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a press release.

In total, Florida is receiving $3.7 million from FEMA in two grants for relief, with the remaining money going to Springfield.

The money Quincy is getting will go towards repairs to hurricane-damaged electrical grids, the release says. According to FEMA, the funds cover repairs to electrical power poles, power distribution lines and transformers throughout the city.

The grants are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which helps communities recovering from federally declared disasters or emergencies, the agency says.

“The Florida Division of Emergency Management works with FEMA during all phases of the program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval,” the release says.

