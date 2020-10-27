Advertisement

Search for gunman continues after weekend shooting in Adel

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADEL, Ga. (WCTV) - After a shooting broke out early Saturday morning in Adel, a manhunt for one of the gunmen is still underway on Monday.

Along with law enforcement agencies, City Mayor Buddy Duke is encouraging community members to come forward if they have any information on the whereabouts of 38-year-old Corby Traylor.

Traylor is one of three men involved in the shooting, and according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, he’s still on the loose.

Officials say they’ve obtained arrest warrants against him for one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The mugshot of Traylor below was taken at the Cook County Jail on October 28 of last year when he was booked on four other charges: improper stopping on a roadway, failing to maintain lane, suspended license and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Officials searching for 38-year-old Corby Traylor - Mugshot taken at Cook County Jail when booked for unrelated charges on October 28, 2019.
On Saturday, Adel Police officers first responded to a 911 call regarding “shots fired” at a local Waffle House on Fourth Street around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to GBI.

They say when officers arrived to the restaurant, they found 40-year-old Dexter Simmons suffering with gunshot wounds.

Moments later, more officers were dispatched to a nearby home on North Oak Street where they found 28-year-old Damian Cayo also suffering with gunshot wounds. His brother told WCTV Cayo was shot in the leg.

Both men were immediately transported to hospitals in “stable condition” at the time, according to authorities.

Cayo was released the same day and arrested and booked at the Cook County Jail. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mugshot taken of 28-year-old Damian Cayo at the Cook County Jail on October 26, 2020.
Simmons is still being treated at Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton, but officers have obtained arrest warrants for him as well on the same two charges as Cayo and Traylor.

Simmons was in “serious” condition on Monday, according to Rachel Elizondo, a spokesperson with the medical facility.

Saturday’s incident shocked residents like Zenna Johnson living near North Oak Street.

“This area here is peace and quiet,” she told WCTV. “I haven’t had no violence, and I’ve been staying here for three years.”

Johnson says she moved to the neighborhood from Valdosta, and she now lives just down the road from where Cayo was located. She said she also attended middle school in Cook County with Simmons.

“I’m just glad that the two that got shot is okay. I wish that hadn’t happened to them,” she said. “It’s a time when the community needs to pull together.”

Mayor Duke says Adel is home to about 5,500 people, and they’re not accustomed to local crime like this.

“I mean, you know, you’ve got an uptick in crime across the United States, but not particularly in our area,” he told WCTV.

He confirmed all three men were armed during the shooting and says two handguns and one shotgun were involved.

“We feel like we just need to start prosecuting more people,” he said. “Honestly, when they start doing things of this nature, just put them in jail. Let them serve some time, and let them think about what they’ve done.”

In a statement to WCTV Monday, corporate officials with Waffle House are also urging citizens to speak up and contact authorities if they have any information regarding the incident or Corby Traylor.

You’re asked to call the GBI Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2225.

