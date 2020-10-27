Advertisement

Settlement reached in electrocution of Liberty County baseball coach, wife

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A wrongful death lawsuit filed after the electrocution of a popular baseball coach and his wife has been settled, Liberty County court records show.

Liberty County High School baseball coach Corey Crum and his wife Shana were both killed on the baseball field on March 10, 2019, after coming into contact with power lines as they worked to repair a scoreboard damaged in Hurricane Michael.

Court records show a judge approved a confidential settlement on August 31, 2020, and canceled the civil trial set for October.

Crum family attorney Hal Lewis said he could not comment on the terms of the settlement.

“After voluntarily attending a pretrial mediation conference, the parties resolved the matter on confidential terms that were satisfactory to everyone and the litigation has concluded. The Crum family is forever grateful for everyone’s continued emotional support,” Lewis said.

The Crum family filed suit on behalf of the couple’s teenage son.

The complaint states that Florida Public Utilities had negligently installed the two wires “upside-down” so that the hot/live wire was on the bottom and the safe cold ground wire was on the top.

We have reached out to FPU’s attorney for comment on the settlement.

