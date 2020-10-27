Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating after man found dead inside home

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road on Monday.
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road on Monday.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road on Monday.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Monday for a welfare check and, upon arrival, located the man inside the home.

TPD says the case has been assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

