Tallahassee Police searching for missing man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a missing man.

TPD says 46-year-old Yosef Fraser was last seen on October 21 in the area of Holmes Street. Officials say Fraser is 5′7″, between 90-100 pounds with a black and grey beard and black and grey hair.

It is not known what Fraser was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

