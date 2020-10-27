Tallahassee Police searching for missing man
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a missing man.
TPD says 46-year-old Yosef Fraser was last seen on October 21 in the area of Holmes Street. Officials say Fraser is 5′7″, between 90-100 pounds with a black and grey beard and black and grey hair.
It is not known what Fraser was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.