Advertisement

Tallahassee Police searching for missing man

TPD says 46-year-old Yosef Fraser was last seen on October 21 in the area of Holmes Street. Officials say Fraser is 5′7″, between 90-100 pounds with a black and grey beard and black and grey hair.
TPD says 46-year-old Yosef Fraser was last seen on October 21 in the area of Holmes Street. Officials say Fraser is 5′7″, between 90-100 pounds with a black and grey beard and black and grey hair.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a missing man.

TPD says 46-year-old Yosef Fraser was last seen on October 21 in the area of Holmes Street. Officials say Fraser is 5′7″, between 90-100 pounds with a black and grey beard and black and grey hair.

It is not known what Fraser was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Yosef's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Zeta moves into the Gulf, forecast to become a hurricane before landfall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop, Hannah Messier and Associated Press
Zeta, though a tropical storm, is expected to regain hurricane intensity before making landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi late Wednesday.

Seminoles

‘That’s a bad feeling': Helton says he’s working to ensure drops ‘never happen again’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State football has an open date this week, but they still have a bad taste in their mouths after last Saturday’s 48-16 loss to Louisville.

State

Time has run out for mailing ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Of the almost 4 million mail ballots cast so far, 21,000 have been flagged for missing or mismatched signatures and time is running out for voters to return ballots that haven’t been cast yet.

State

Teachers union revives school reopening lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Many Florida students have been back in the classroom since early August, but the legal battle over how to safely reopen schools is not yet over.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police investigating after man found dead inside home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road on Monday.

Rattlers

FAMU baseball expecting more regional approach to 2021 schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The changing dynamics of college sports have already made matchups in the fall look a little different and that appears to be transferring over in to the spring.

News

UPDATE: Town of Greenville rescinds boil water notice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The town of Greenville says the boil water advisory it issued last Thursday has been lifted.

News

Settlement reached in electrocution of Liberty County baseball coach, wife

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Court records show a confidential settlement was reached in a wrongful death suit filed after Corey and Shana Crum were electrocuted on the baseball field.

News

Quincy to receive $2.6M from FEMA for Hurricane Michael relief

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The money Quincy is getting will go towards repairs to hurricane-damaged electrical grids, FEMA's press release says.

News

Paranormal pastime: Optometry student explores haunted places for Travel Channel show

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Chelsea Laden is not only a full-time optometry student living in Tallahassee but also a cast member of ‘Destination Fear’ on the Travel Channel.