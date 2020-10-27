Advertisement

'That's a bad feeling': Helton says he's working to ensure drops 'never happen again'

Courtesy: Christopher Nee | 247Sports
Courtesy: Christopher Nee | 247Sports(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State football has an open date this week, but they still have a bad taste in their mouths after last Saturday’s 48-16 loss to Louisville.

On the offense side of the ball, there were a number of drops by the receiving corps. Between starting quarterback Jordan Travis and true-freshman Chubba Purdy, who saw his first action as a Seminole, FSU quarterbacks were just 14-41 through the air.

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton says he stayed late at practice on Tuesday to get some extra work because he feels those dropped passes let down his quarterbacks. He was targeted five times but caught no passes.

“Making sure that never happens again,” Helton said. “That’s a bad feeling. A bad feeling. Especially, the expectation I hold of myself. A bad feeling. I don’t want it to ever happen again that’s why I stayed after practice and got some extra work.”

Florida State returns to the field next Saturday against Pittsburgh.

