Time has run out for mailing ballots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Of the almost 4 million mail ballots cast so far, 21,000 have been flagged for missing or mismatched signatures and time is running out for voters to return ballots that haven’t been cast yet.

More than 400,000 votes were cast Monday, bringing the total to 6.5 million.

With voter turnout already at 44.5%, this election is on track to beat 83% turnout record set in 1992.

Tuesday began with just under 2.1 million mail ballots outstanding.

Traffic at a Tallahassee drop off site was steady.

Poll workers helped identify missing information from ballots before it was too late.

“Most of them come completely ready to put in the box,” said poll worker Valerie Witters.

Statewide, more than 21,000 mail ballots have already been flagged for missing or mismatched signatures.

Advocates caution time has run out to trust the post office with your ballot.

“At this point, we are suggesting that you still go and drop off your ballot. We no longer encourage the mailing in of your ballot,” said Juanica Fernandes with State Voices.

Advocacy groups point out Blacks and Hispanics are more likely to have signature issues.

“After the August primary, 35,000 votes were rejected and projections for the current election are expected to be much higher,” said Brad Ashwell with All Votes Are Local.

The advocates also pointed to Jacksonville, where the Duval Canvassing Board is refusing to let television cameras view their decisions as they interpret voters' intentions.

“There has been a lack of transparency when it comes to the canvassing board. We are highly alarmed,” said Mone Holder with New Florida Majority.

You can track your mail ballot online at your local supervisor’s website.

If there is a problem, you can file a cure affidavit to fix it.

Voters with ballot problems have until 5 p.m. the Thursday after the election, November 5, to file their cure affidavit.

