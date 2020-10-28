After first loss of season, refocused Brooks County looks to continue delivering on offense

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) - Just three games remain in the regular season for the Brooks County Trojans, who are hoping to return to Atlanta and compete for a state title yet again.

The Trojans come into Friday’s matchup at Charlton County with a 6-1 record and have won two-straight games following their only loss of the season to this point, a 21-13 defeat at the hands of Irwin County.

However, the loss seems to have refocused the Trojans, who not only have won their next two games in decisive fashion but have outscored their last two opponents 112-6.

Running back Omari Arnold says, it wasn’t for lack of talent that the Trojans fell to the Indians, but a lack of focus and execution.

“It was a hard-fought game. Their defense was hard, physical. Nobody made mistakes on their defense and they just beat us because we made mistakes. A lot of mistakes," he said.

Brooks County and Charlton County are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, as the Trojans look to make it three-straight wins.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.