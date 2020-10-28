Advertisement

After first loss of season, refocused Brooks County looks to continue delivering on offense

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) - Just three games remain in the regular season for the Brooks County Trojans, who are hoping to return to Atlanta and compete for a state title yet again.

The Trojans come into Friday’s matchup at Charlton County with a 6-1 record and have won two-straight games following their only loss of the season to this point, a 21-13 defeat at the hands of Irwin County.

However, the loss seems to have refocused the Trojans, who not only have won their next two games in decisive fashion but have outscored their last two opponents 112-6.

Running back Omari Arnold says, it wasn’t for lack of talent that the Trojans fell to the Indians, but a lack of focus and execution.

“It was a hard-fought game. Their defense was hard, physical. Nobody made mistakes on their defense and they just beat us because we made mistakes. A lot of mistakes," he said.

Brooks County and Charlton County are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, as the Trojans look to make it three-straight wins.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

FSU soccer closes regular season with back-to-back games against Top 5 teams

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The regular season for Florida State soccer comes to a close this weekend with home games against Duke and Clemson, both ranked in the Top 5.

FHSAA

Sneads, Blountstown volleyball advance to setup showdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Sneads and Blountstown each won their Class 1A Regional Semifinals matches on Tuesday.

GHSA

Lowndes, Bainbridge, Thomas County Central all fall in softball quarterfinals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Lowndes, Bainbridge and Thomas County Central fell in the softball quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association playoffs on Tuesday.

FHSAA

Sneads, Blountstown advance to setup showdown

Updated: 8 hours ago
The volleyball programs of Sneads and Blountstown won their Class 1A Regional Semifinals match on Oct. 27.

Latest News

GHSA

Lowndes, Bainbridge, Thomas County Central fall in softball quarterfinals

Updated: 8 hours ago
The softball programs of Lowndes, Bainbridge and Thomas County Central fell in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association playoffs.

Seminoles

‘That’s a bad feeling': Helton says he’s working to ensure drops ‘never happen again’

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State football has an open date this week, but they still have a bad taste in their mouths after last Saturday’s 48-16 loss to Louisville.

Sports

FAMU baseball expecting more regional approach to 2021 schedule

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
Florida A&M Baseball Head Coach Jamey Shouppe says the Rattlers 2021 schedule will prove to be quite the test, with the realities of COVID-19 forcing a more regional approach.

Seminoles

‘It felt pretty good’: Purdy sees first game action as Seminole signal caller

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
In the fourth quarter of Florida State’s 48-16 loss to Louisville on Saturday, true freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy took his first snaps as a Seminole.

Rattlers

FAMU baseball expecting more regional approach to 2021 schedule

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
The changing dynamics of college sports have already made matchups in the fall look a little different and that appears to be transferring over in to the spring.

FHSAA

Panthers seeking first region finals berth in 8 seasons

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT
The St. John Paul II volleyball team is continuing the legacy of advancing to the state tournament and, in many cases, winning at least one match at the dance.