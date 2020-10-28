Advertisement

Body found at West Pensacola Street gas station

The Tallahassee Police Department says a body was found at a Shell gas station on West Pensacola Street around 5:45 a.m.
The Tallahassee Police Department says a body was found at a Shell gas station on West Pensacola Street around 5:45 a.m.(Ryan Kaufman - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a body was found at a Shell gas station on West Pensacola Street around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A manager at the gas station located at 2410 West Pensacola St. tells WCTV she pulled up to the Shell this morning and found the body lying in the parking lot. She says workers knew the victim personally, since he was a regular customer who lived in the area.

TPD has not yet confirmed whether foul play is involved in this incident.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather more details.

