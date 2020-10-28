City Commission votes to create TEMPO Foundation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously voted to create a Foundation for the TEMPO program at Wednesday’s meeting.

It was the first in-person meeting the Commission has held since March, with many safety precautions in place.

The TEMPO program works with disconnected youth in the community who are not in school or employed.

City Manager Reese Goad says the program has been incredibly successful and exceeded expectations, but it could use help.

Members of the community have expressed desire to donate to the program; establishing a foundation would allow the City to accept those donations.

Donations could include resources for skill development, computers, or tuition.

“They may not be able to access these skills development programs, or they may need simply, tools for their trade, whether it’s hand tools in a vocational trade, whether it’s a computer to get started,” said Reese Goad. “So, a program that’s really rooted in donations by our community, which the foundation can support, we think takes the program to even higher levels.”

The City already has experience with foundations, including ones through the Senior Center and the Animal Services Department.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.