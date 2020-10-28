City creates Code Enforcement Fine and Lien Amnesty program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City has created a new Code Enforcement Fine and Lien Amnesty Program; Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the program at their Wednesday meeting.

The goal is to give some financial relief to property owners who have code violations; the program will run for three months in early 2021.

The program will be for property owners who had an active code enforcement case prior to June 17, 2020, giving them complete fine forgiveness. They will only have to pay an application fee, which could range from $50 to $350.

Abena Ojetayo, the Director for Housing and Community Resilience, says the City currently has more than $30 million in unpaid fines that have lingered for years; based on the eligible properties, this program would offer a total of $700,000 in relief.

According to the agenda item, that $700,000 would be for a total of 1,208 property owners; 760 cases have been remedied, but still have outstanding fines, while 448 have not been brought into compliance.

Ojetayo says the City does not recoup most of the fines.

The program could assist with a current backlog of cases.

Ojetayo says she’s hoping it could motivate activity from some property owners with existing problems. In the City’s work with neighborhoods, residents have consistently identified vacant lots and blighted properties as an issue they want to target.

“We’re excited about the possibility to partner with them, neighbors incentivizing and inspiring other neighbors through this opportunity to take care of cases that are years, sometimes decades old,” said Ojetayo. “We’re hoping that it will be an economic relief as well, this is a pretty unprecedented economic time that we’re in.”

Ojetayo says the City has a goal of working with the property owner, rather than simply obtaining the money.

The amnesty program could get more voluntary compliance for the City.

