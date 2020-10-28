Advertisement

Disney expands holiday hours at Florida parks

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours
The Walt Disney World parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.
The Walt Disney World parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is allowing visitors to spend more time at its Orlando theme parks.

Most will be staying open for an extra hour, according to a calendar on the Walt Disney World website.

That includes the Magic Kingdom, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Fridays and Saturdays.

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National Politics

Supreme Court justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

National Politics

Biden shuns easy virus answers; Trump vows to ‘vanquish’ it

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

FHSAA

Leon takes second step towards defending state title with road match in regional semis

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The defending Class 6A volleyball state champion Leon Lions take their second step on Wednesday toward defending their title: A road semi-final match against Creekside.

News

City creates Code Enforcement Fine and Lien Amnesty program

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The City has created a new Code Enforcement Fine and Lien Amnesty Program; Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the program at their Wednesday meeting.

Latest News

News

City Commission votes to create TEMPO Foundation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously voted to create a Foundation for the TEMPO program at Wednesday’s meeting.

National Politics

Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House administration official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

Weather

Zeta making landfall on the Louisiana coast Wednesday evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop, Hannah Messier and Associated Press
Zeta, though a tropical storm, is expected to regain hurricane intensity before making landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi late Wednesday.

Seminoles

‘We have to have the mindset of finishing 8-4’: Despite defensive struggles, Seminoles working to win back-half of season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
We are just past the halfway point for the Florida State football season, and a lot has been left desired, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

News

City creates Code Enforcement Fine and Lien Amnesty program

Updated: 1 hours ago
The goal is to give some financial relief to property owners who have code violations; the program will run for three months in early 2021.