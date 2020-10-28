Advertisement

Family members speak out after loved one’s killer identified, arrested

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says a confidential informant, someone who knew Reid but privately came clean to officers, helped investigators determine Raynard Reid was their suspect.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Family members tell WCTV on Tuesday they’re now starting to feel a sense of closure after a Lowndes County man was arrested and charged Monday for the September murder of 21-year-old Lawrence Franklin.

Franklin was shot and killed outside of a Valdosta restaurant in the early morning hours of September 7.

His killer managed to get away with the crime for more than one month.

But following their investigation, authorities say they obtained arrest warrants on Friday for their suspect, 29-year-old Raynard Reid, and on Monday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies located him and made their arrest.

29-year-old Raynard Reid was arrested on Monday for the felony murder of 21-year-old Lawrence Jackson on September 7.(WCTV)

“Mr. Reid was in the house. There was also a quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm,” Sheriff Ashley Paulk told WCTV.

Sheriff Paulk says a confidential informant helped investigators determine Reid was their suspect.

“They don’t want this kind of person around their grandchildren, their children,” he said.

According to Sheriff Paulk, the informant was someone who knew Reid but privately came clean to officers.

“It’s a team effort, but the team involves the public, and without the public, you can’t do a lot of these things,” he said.

Reid is now facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges, and his first court appearance was held on Tuesday afternoon.

“Now he [Franklin] can finally rest in peace,”Trishuna Davis said. “It gives us closure a little bit.”

Davis is pregnant with Franklin’s unborn daughter, Kylie. She’s due in mid-December.

Davis says she was at home sleeping the night her partner was killed.

“I don’t know how to feel. I just take it a day at a time,” she said. “It’s a different type of pain that I’ve never felt before.”

Franklin’s little sister, Alysiya Edwards, told WCTV she feels like she lost her other half. Earlier in the month, she says she celebrated her birthday without him.

“I cry every night in my room...This was going to be the first time that my brother actually would have been here for my birthday, but...” she said, breaking into tears.

Edwards says she’s dreamt about her brother being murdered, but now that justice has been served, she’s sleeping better at night.

“I’m happy they caught him because, like, I used to be scared,” she said.

Family members say they believe more people were involved in Franklin’s death.

“When y’all took him from me, it’s like y’all took me because I’ve lost and suffered since he’s been gone,” Franklin’s guardian and aunt Alberta Harris said Tuesday.

Detectives say they’re continuing to investigate the case, and there could be more charges to come.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.

