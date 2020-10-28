Advertisement

FSU soccer closes regular season with back-to-back games against Top 5 teams

Florida State soccer
Florida State soccer(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The regular season for Florida State soccer comes to a close this weekend with home games against Duke and Clemson, both ranked in the Top 5.

FSU hasn’t played since October 18, when they outlasted #11 Virginia, 4-3, in Charlottesville.

The season-ending stretch is the toughest the Noles have faced, marking the first time they’ve played consecutive games against ranked competition.

Mark Krikorian’s squad, who are the #2 ranked team in the land, leads the country in scoring offense, averaging 3.67 goals per game, having scored just one goal once this year, in a 1-0 win over Louisville in the season’s second game.

FSU is also second in the nation in shots per game at 18.83 and hare just five-hundredths of a point behind the first-place team, UVA, who the Noles have already knocked off this season.

In their last tune-up ahead of the ACC Tournament in November, Kirkorian says he’s looking forward to seeing how his club stacks up against other top-tier competition.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to go out and measure ourselves against Duke and Clemson on the weekend,” he said. “Knowing that both are good programs and they’ll be an awful lot of good players on the field this weekend.”

Kickoff against the #5 Blue Devils is set for 4 p.m. Thursday, while the matchup against #3 Clemson is set for a 3:30 p.m. kick on Sunday. Both games will be at the FSU Soccer Complex.

