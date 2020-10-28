Advertisement

Kansas man charged with capital murder in sons' deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas man will face a capital murder charge in the death of his two sons, whose bodies were found in their Leavenworth home Saturday.

Forty-year-old Donny Ray Jackson Jr. also was charged Tuesday with two alternative counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators allege Jackson killed 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson and then took their younger sisters from the home. He was stopped and arrested Saturday night in Oklahoma and the girls were found safe.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson would not discuss a possible motive, or how the boys were killed.

Jackson remains in Oklahoma awaiting extradition proceedings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Protests erupt in Philadelphia after Black man fatally shot by police

Updated: moments ago
|
The mostly peaceful protests came after police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr., who was holding a knife during the incident and had a history of mental illness.

National

Zeta re-strengthens to a hurricane, takes aim at Gulf Coast

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday

National

Kansas man accused of killing sons, briefly abducting daughters

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Investigators allege the father killed his 14-year-old and 12-year-old sons then took their younger sisters from the home.

National

Pole-dancing skeletons deemed ‘inappropriate’ for Texas neighborhood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KTRK Staff
The homeowner’s association says the display must be removed mid-November.

Latest News

National

HOA tells Texas woman to remove pole-dancing skeletons display

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The homeowner’s association says the "inappropriate" display must be removed mid-November.

National Politics

Trump campaign website briefly defaced by cryptocurrency scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The Trump campaign says it is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack.

Sports

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

National

Utility: Winds too weak to cut power before California fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state.

National

Woman injured in Illinois police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN, ED WHITE and TERESA CRAWFORD
Tafara Williams, 20, spoke to reporters during a Zoom call from her hospital bed as she described the Oct. 20 shooting in Waukegan that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette.

National Politics

Biden vows to unify and save country; Trump hits Midwest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
While Biden worked to expand the electoral map in the South, Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.