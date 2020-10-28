Leon takes second step towards defending state title with road match in regional semis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The defending Class 6A volleyball state champion Leon Lions take their second step on Wednesday toward defending their title: A road semi-final match against Creekside.

Leon was pushed to the brink in the opening round against Fleming Island, needing five sets to defeat the Golden Eagles, but now that they’re two matches away from the final four, they’re focused on putting together a better performance in the semis.

“I think we have a really good bond from last year because we lost a couple of big seniors,” junior right-side hitter Naomi Somerset said. “But, the main group of the team is the same as last year and we’re all really close. We definitely have that going for us. We also have been through a lot of tough practices, so that brings us even closer as well.”

Leon’s match at Creekside starts at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.