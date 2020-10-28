Lowndes, Bainbridge, Thomas County Central fall in softball quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The softball programs of Lowndes, Bainbridge and Thomas County Central fell in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association playoffs.

In Class AAAAAAA, Lowndes lost to Archer at home by scores of 9-1 and 3-2.

In Class AAAA, Bainbridge hosted Heritage. The Bearcats lost 1-0 in the first game and 7-0 in the second game. Also in Class AAAA, the No. 2 seed out of the region, Thomas County Central, traveled to Central. The Yellow Jackets lost game one, 3-2, and game two, 10-0.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.