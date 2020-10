COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Scott Worsley, the Miller County sheriff, has died.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who tweeted out his condolences, said Worsley died after his bout with cancer.

Please join Marty, the girls, and me in praying for the loved ones of Miller County Sheriff Scott Worsley, who passed away after a brave battle with cancer. Our state is grateful for his service, and we are thinking about his family in this difficult time. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 27, 2020

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Scott was “always just a phone call away.”

Praying for Natalie and Sheriff Scott Worsley's family. Prayers for Miller County Sheriff's Office on the passing of a... Posted by Wiley Griffin on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Worsley was sworn in as sheriff in 2017.

