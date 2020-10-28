Advertisement

Red Cross volunteers heading west to Zeta

Red Cross volunteers getting ready to go west
Red Cross volunteers getting ready to go west(WCTV)
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Zeta approaches the Gulf, volunteers with the Red Cross Chapter of North Florida are gearing up to hit the road and provide aid to those in need.

One volunteer, Randolph ‘Randy’ Barkley, left Tuesday afternoon, while two other volunteers will leave Wednesday morning. They say with Louisiana continuing to be a target this Hurricane season, it is the worst disaster year they have ever seen.

Barkley shares, “They lost everything, they have to start all over again. And I just like to be there to provide that assistance to them.”

With almost 70 trips of experience, Barkley headed west on Tuesday one more time. He has already spent two months this year, aiding Louisiana after Hurricanes Laura, Sally and Delta. Now Zeta is coming their way, “We do a lot of food distribution, a lot of mask care, all the shelters are closed, and that is basically what it is it is the recovery phase of everything right now.”

These volunteers know that in times of need, their presence can make all the difference. Barkley expresses, “Because of the coronavirus they don’t make that contact and that kind of thing, a lot of them showing tears and crying, but you try to comfort them any way you can.”

Ralphael Campbell who has been a volunteer for seven years. He states, “Anyone who has gone through a tragedy, there is nothing like having someone just come in and check on you, much less come in and try to provide for your needs.”

Which is why their brand new ‘ERB’ will be along for this journey. It will hopefully bring more supplies, meals and support, to those in need, “You don’t realize how important it is to have a hot meal, when you have not had one in a couple of days, for someone to bring you something that is hot...A lot of times you take things for granted, but once disaster happens, things change.”

The next 14 days will be unpredictable, but this crew is ready to spring into action, again. Campbell shares, “Just looking forward to assist and help in any way I can to make it easier for someone who has been through a tragedy.”

If you would like to sign up to be a volunteer or donate, click here.

If you need assistance you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Several projects underway to revitalize downtown Quincy

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Major developments are on the horizon in downtown Quincy.

News

‘We are asking the community to be respectful’: Grady Co. Schools release statement following band members kneeling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Grady County Schools has released a statement following an investigation into members of the Cairo High School band kneeling during the national anthem last Friday at a high school football game.

News

Suwannee County School Board denies grievance by Teachers Union President

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Board found that there was no violation of the contract between teachers and the district; the Union President has argued that the district is failing to keep teachers safe during COVID-19.

News

Tallahassee Police searching for missing man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
TPD says 46-year-old Yosef Fraser was last seen on October 21 in the area of Holmes Street. Officials say Fraser is 5′7″, between 90-100 pounds with a black and grey beard and black and grey hair.

Latest News

Weather

Zeta moves into the Gulf, forecast to become a hurricane before landfall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop, Hannah Messier and Associated Press
Zeta, though a tropical storm, is expected to regain hurricane intensity before making landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi late Wednesday.

Seminoles

‘That’s a bad feeling': Helton says he’s working to ensure drops ‘never happen again’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State football has an open date this week, but they still have a bad taste in their mouths after last Saturday’s 48-16 loss to Louisville.

State

Time has run out for mailing ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Of the almost 4 million mail ballots cast so far, 21,000 have been flagged for missing or mismatched signatures and time is running out for voters to return ballots that haven’t been cast yet.

State

Teachers union revives school reopening lawsuit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Many Florida students have been back in the classroom since early August, but the legal battle over how to safely reopen schools is not yet over.

News

Tallahassee Police investigating after man found dead inside home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road on Monday.

Rattlers

FAMU baseball expecting more regional approach to 2021 schedule

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The changing dynamics of college sports have already made matchups in the fall look a little different and that appears to be transferring over in to the spring.