Red Cross volunteers heading west to Zeta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Zeta approaches the Gulf, volunteers with the Red Cross Chapter of North Florida are gearing up to hit the road and provide aid to those in need.

One volunteer, Randolph ‘Randy’ Barkley, left Tuesday afternoon, while two other volunteers will leave Wednesday morning. They say with Louisiana continuing to be a target this Hurricane season, it is the worst disaster year they have ever seen.

Barkley shares, “They lost everything, they have to start all over again. And I just like to be there to provide that assistance to them.”

With almost 70 trips of experience, Barkley headed west on Tuesday one more time. He has already spent two months this year, aiding Louisiana after Hurricanes Laura, Sally and Delta. Now Zeta is coming their way, “We do a lot of food distribution, a lot of mask care, all the shelters are closed, and that is basically what it is it is the recovery phase of everything right now.”

These volunteers know that in times of need, their presence can make all the difference. Barkley expresses, “Because of the coronavirus they don’t make that contact and that kind of thing, a lot of them showing tears and crying, but you try to comfort them any way you can.”

Ralphael Campbell who has been a volunteer for seven years. He states, “Anyone who has gone through a tragedy, there is nothing like having someone just come in and check on you, much less come in and try to provide for your needs.”

Which is why their brand new ‘ERB’ will be along for this journey. It will hopefully bring more supplies, meals and support, to those in need, “You don’t realize how important it is to have a hot meal, when you have not had one in a couple of days, for someone to bring you something that is hot...A lot of times you take things for granted, but once disaster happens, things change.”

The next 14 days will be unpredictable, but this crew is ready to spring into action, again. Campbell shares, “Just looking forward to assist and help in any way I can to make it easier for someone who has been through a tragedy.”

If you need assistance you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

