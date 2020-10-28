Several projects underway to revitalize downtown Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Major developments are on the horizon in downtown Quincy.

This week, FEMA announced the City of Quincy will be receiving more than $2.5 million for Hurricane Michael relief. That money will be used to repair power poles, power lines and transformers damaged during the storm.

But several other projects are now underway to breathe new life into Gadsden County.

Five development projects have been planned as part of the Recovery and Resiliency Partnership Program (R2P2). It’s a federal program with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to help communities and their recovery efforts.

Quincy city administration says the program started about one year ago as the city was trying to build back after the storm.

“We wanted to downtown to look better and more improved, and give it a sense that people wanted to be there,” said Quincy Grants Writer Beverly Ann Nash.

Earlier this month, the first of the five projects was unveiled: The renovation of the Coca-Cola mural in downtown Quincy.

The next one to be completed will be just on the other side of the courthouse, also downtown.

Washington Street will be transformed into a ‘convertible event plaza,’ still functional as a street and sidewalks, but can be shut down to host special festivals and community events.

It’s a partnership between the Community Redevelopment Authority and the R2P2. Manager Rob Nixon says it will help bring more activity to downtown, as well as spark new business in the area.

“We’re importing more dollars through tourism into our community,” said Nixon. “Number two, we’re giving out local population something to do, we’re also supporting economic development by making sure we’re attracting patrons to those businesses that are downtown.”

The CRA expects to start construction on the project by the end of the year, as well as adding green spaces around downtown blocks.

Another popular project is the Tanyard Creek Greenway.

“Having this park has just been fabulous here,” said Beth Phillips.

Phillips works with the United Way and has been holding meetings at Tanyard Creek Park since the pandemic. Hearing about the Greenway, she thought it was a great idea.

“Wow, that would be incredible because we could go to different areas they have instead of the same one over and over,” Phillips added.

The Greenway will be a paved trail for biking and walking, connecting Tanyard Creek and US 90 near EGF and A Drive.

“We wanted to put seats and lighting and safety elements there, so people will again come out into nature, feel comfortable, walk around and connect,” Nash said.

City administrators say it will give easier park access to nearby neighborhoods, and make safer foot and bike travel in the area.

Some community members say it will be an asset to the community.

“Also for the kids,” said Gadsden resident Shalona Hearns. “For them to get outdoors with each other, especially during this COVID time is a great aspect.”

Quincy staff say the R2P2 is a five to 10-year plan. Exactly how long the five projects are expected to take, as well as how much they are going to cost, depends on community partnerships and grant funding.

The city expects to start applying for grants next year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.