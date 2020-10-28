Advertisement

Several projects underway to revitalize downtown Quincy

Five development projects have been planned as part of the Recovery and Resiliency Partnership Program
Five development projects have been planned as part of the Recovery and Resiliency Partnership Program(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Major developments are on the horizon in downtown Quincy.

This week, FEMA announced the City of Quincy will be receiving more than $2.5 million for Hurricane Michael relief. That money will be used to repair power poles, power lines and transformers damaged during the storm.

But several other projects are now underway to breathe new life into Gadsden County.

Five development projects have been planned as part of the Recovery and Resiliency Partnership Program (R2P2). It’s a federal program with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to help communities and their recovery efforts.

Quincy city administration says the program started about one year ago as the city was trying to build back after the storm.

“We wanted to downtown to look better and more improved, and give it a sense that people wanted to be there,” said Quincy Grants Writer Beverly Ann Nash.

Earlier this month, the first of the five projects was unveiled: The renovation of the Coca-Cola mural in downtown Quincy.

The next one to be completed will be just on the other side of the courthouse, also downtown.

Washington Street will be transformed into a ‘convertible event plaza,’ still functional as a street and sidewalks, but can be shut down to host special festivals and community events.

It’s a partnership between the Community Redevelopment Authority and the R2P2. Manager Rob Nixon says it will help bring more activity to downtown, as well as spark new business in the area.

“We’re importing more dollars through tourism into our community,” said Nixon. “Number two, we’re giving out local population something to do, we’re also supporting economic development by making sure we’re attracting patrons to those businesses that are downtown.”

The CRA expects to start construction on the project by the end of the year, as well as adding green spaces around downtown blocks.

Another popular project is the Tanyard Creek Greenway.

“Having this park has just been fabulous here,” said Beth Phillips.

Phillips works with the United Way and has been holding meetings at Tanyard Creek Park since the pandemic. Hearing about the Greenway, she thought it was a great idea.

“Wow, that would be incredible because we could go to different areas they have instead of the same one over and over,” Phillips added.

The Greenway will be a paved trail for biking and walking, connecting Tanyard Creek and US 90 near EGF and A Drive.

“We wanted to put seats and lighting and safety elements there, so people will again come out into nature, feel comfortable, walk around and connect,” Nash said.

City administrators say it will give easier park access to nearby neighborhoods, and make safer foot and bike travel in the area.

Some community members say it will be an asset to the community.

“Also for the kids,” said Gadsden resident Shalona Hearns. “For them to get outdoors with each other, especially during this COVID time is a great aspect.”

Quincy staff say the R2P2 is a five to 10-year plan. Exactly how long the five projects are expected to take, as well as how much they are going to cost, depends on community partnerships and grant funding.

The city expects to start applying for grants next year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Cross volunteers heading west to Zeta

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
As Zeta approaches the Gulf, volunteers with the Red Cross Chapter of North Florida are gearing up to hit the road and provide aid to those in need.

News

‘We are asking the community to be respectful’: Grady Co. Schools release statement following band members kneeling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Grady County Schools has released a statement following an investigation into members of the Cairo High School band kneeling during the national anthem last Friday at a high school football game.

News

Suwannee County School Board denies grievance by Teachers Union President

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Board found that there was no violation of the contract between teachers and the district; the Union President has argued that the district is failing to keep teachers safe during COVID-19.

News

Tallahassee Police searching for missing man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
TPD says 46-year-old Yosef Fraser was last seen on October 21 in the area of Holmes Street. Officials say Fraser is 5′7″, between 90-100 pounds with a black and grey beard and black and grey hair.

Latest News

Weather

Zeta moves into the Gulf, forecast to become a hurricane before landfall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop, Hannah Messier and Associated Press
Zeta, though a tropical storm, is expected to regain hurricane intensity before making landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi late Wednesday.

Seminoles

‘That’s a bad feeling': Helton says he’s working to ensure drops ‘never happen again’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State football has an open date this week, but they still have a bad taste in their mouths after last Saturday’s 48-16 loss to Louisville.

State

Time has run out for mailing ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Of the almost 4 million mail ballots cast so far, 21,000 have been flagged for missing or mismatched signatures and time is running out for voters to return ballots that haven’t been cast yet.

State

Teachers union revives school reopening lawsuit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Many Florida students have been back in the classroom since early August, but the legal battle over how to safely reopen schools is not yet over.

News

Tallahassee Police investigating after man found dead inside home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road on Monday.

Rattlers

FAMU baseball expecting more regional approach to 2021 schedule

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The changing dynamics of college sports have already made matchups in the fall look a little different and that appears to be transferring over in to the spring.