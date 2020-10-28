Shoplifting suspect accused of assaulting officer, trying to escape TMH ER

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man arrested for shoplifting is accused of trying to escape from the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare emergency room, and arrest papers describe a full speed chase through the hallway as officers tried to catch him.

Shawn Boyd, 35, is now facing five felony charges, including escape and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Court records show Tallahassee Police Department officers were called to the Home Depot on Capital Circle NE on Monday, after a store employee spotted Boyd cutting open a package, putting a $69 camera into his pocket and heading out the front door.

Court records show two TPD officers approached Boyd outside and ordered him to stop, but Boyd kept running.

Officer Wright fired his taser and Boyd fell to the pavement, arrest records say. Paramedics called to the scene took Boyd to the hospital, saying his heart rate and blood pressure “were of concern.”

Arrest papers say Boyd was handcuffed to the stretcher by both wrists and ER doctors asked officers to only use one while they were evaluating him.

Officer C. Gilbert wrote in arrest paperwork that they suddenly saw Boyd running toward the exit and chased him through two sets of doors.

Officer Gilbert caught Boyd and tried to pull him to the ground, arrest papers say.

“Boyd then forcefully pushed at my face, neck and arms to get away, causing me to fall to the ground,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Boyd got away through a third set of doors and then tried unsuccessfully to get through a fourth.

“Boyd then charged towards me and pushed me away, at which point OFC Malafronte arrived on scene and we were able to corner him,” the report says

The entire incident was captured by the officer’s body camera, arrest papers say.

Boyd is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Wednesday.

