Sneads, Blountstown advance to setup showdown

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The volleyball programs of Sneads and Blountstown won their Class 1A Regional Semifinals match on Oct. 27.

Sneads, the seven-time defending Class 1A state champion, won in straight sets over Franklin County. Blountstown traveled to Bozeman and was able to pick up a win, 3-0.

Sneads and Blountstown will meet in the Regional Finals on Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.

