Advertisement

Florida outlines plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine

Florida’s aging services providers said they are losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs in a roundtable discussion Tuesday.
Florida’s aging services providers said they are losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs in a roundtable discussion Tuesday.(AP)
By Christine Sexton | News Service of Florida
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida plans to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line workers at hospitals, nursing homes and senior centers and first responders when a vaccine becomes available.

State officials outlined a three-phase vaccination rollout under a draft plan Florida was required to submit to the federal government this month.

When the supply of COVID-19 vaccinations becomes more plentiful, the state would enter the second phase of the plan, which would include county health departments opening mass vaccination clinics. Also, the Florida Department of Health and the state Division of Emergency Management “might open such clinics to ensure there is equitable distribution of the vaccine, in the same way COVID-19 testing was made available,” the report said.

Also in the second phase, hospitals willing to partner with the state would provide vaccinations to inpatients and outpatients who seek care in emergency rooms, urgent-care centers and outpatient clinics.

Commercial pharmacies wouldn’t be given vaccination supplies until the third phase, under the 51-page draft dated Oct. 16.

The state based its draft plan on recent experiences with the hepatitis A vaccination program, launched by Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees, as well as vaccination activities related to the H1N1 pandemic and annual seasonal flu.

It’s not clear when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved for use in the United States, though the federal government has tried to expedite the production through Operation Warp Speed. As researchers have worked on development of a vaccine, widespread questions have been raised about how a vaccine would be initially distributed.

While the timeline may not be clear, the state Department of Health is taking steps to try to ensure a smooth delivery.

To help ensure proper supply for front-line workers, the state has been surveying hospitals and long-term care facilities about the numbers of staff and also can track the number of licensed health-care providers at the county level through the Department of Health’s Medical Quality Assurance Division.

County health departments are being asked to run a “vaccination administration exercise” before Dec. 1 to ensure they can respond during the second phase of the plan and provide vaccinations to the broader public.

Using seasonal influenza vaccination activities, the 67 county health departments are being asked in the exercise to increase the number of daily vaccinations and implement social distancing and COVID-19 mitigation measures into logistical planning for mass vaccination clinics and expand use of personal protective equipment. The county health departments must report the experiences back to the state.

As of Tuesday, Florida had totaled 786,311 COVID-19 cases and 16,505 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Also, as of Wednesday morning, 2,333 people were hospitalized because of primary diagnoses of COVID-19, Agency for Health Care Administration numbers showed.

COVID-19 has underscored disparities in health care, with Black and Latino Americans more likely to die from the disease than whites. In Florida, as of Oct. 13, the COVID-19 death rates per 100,000 population were 92.4, 75.6 and 64.7 for Black, Latino and white people, respectively, according to APM Research Lab. Asian-Americans had the lowest COVID-19 death rate in Florida, with 35.8 per 100,000 population.

To address the disparities. the Department of Health draft report noted that the department will “leverage community partners, community health workers and health educators to identify, estimate and provide outreach to ensure health equity efforts.”

Copyright 2020 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump and Biden to hold rallies in Tampa on Thursday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WWSB Staff
President Donald Trump’s rally will be held at Raymond James Stadium at 1:30 p.m. A time and location for Biden's events in Tampa have not been released yet.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

News

Florida man arrested for changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is behind bars after he hacked into the Florida voting registration database and changed Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration.

News

Family members speak out after loved one’s killer identified, arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lowndes County deputies located Raynard Reid on Monday and made their arrest.

Latest News

News

Shoplifting suspect accused of assaulting officer, trying to escape TMH ER

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Shawn Boyd is accused of slipping out of his handcuffs and trying to escape as doctors examined him in the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare emergency room.

News

Wakulla County deputies looking for missing woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to deputies, Ashleigh Alford was last seen in the area of Trice Lane around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

News

Miller County sheriff dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
Scott Worsley was sworn in as sheriff in 2017.

Weather

Zeta returns to hurricane status

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop, Hannah Messier and Associated Press
Zeta, though a tropical storm, is expected to regain hurricane intensity before making landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi late Wednesday.

FHSAA

Sneads, Blountstown volleyball advance to setup showdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Sneads and Blountstown each won their Class 1A Regional Semifinals matches on Tuesday.

GHSA

Lowndes, Bainbridge, Thomas County Central all fall in softball quarterfinals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Lowndes, Bainbridge and Thomas County Central fell in the softball quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association playoffs on Tuesday.