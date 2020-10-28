Suwannee County School Board denies grievance by Teachers Union President

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County School Board voted 4-1 on Wednesday to deny the United Teachers of Suwannee County Level III Grievance during a two-hour hearing.

The Board found that there was no violation of the contract between teachers and the district; the Union President has argued that the district is failing to keep teachers safe during COVID-19.

The Board heard from Union President Eric Rodriguez and counsel for the Superintendent, Ted Roush.

WCTV spoke to Rodriguez before the hearing.

“For some reason there’s just this feeling here that COVID’s over, but COVID’s clearly not over, and especially in our area here,” he said.

Rodriguez laid out six requests to the Board, all dealing with what he says is taking COVID more seriously.

Those were laid out in his PowerPoint presentation:

Consistent signage saying masks are strongly encouraged or required at the main entrance of each school

Suwannee Virtual School has vulnerable staff and students; masks should be required

Some staff are doing hybrid coaching because of age or underlying conditions; a location should be set up for them where masks are required

A mask and letter with CDC guidelines should be sent home to every student

Students should be given masks if they ask for one in the nurses' offices in schools

Any teacher should be allowed to require masks in his or her individual classroom

During his presentation, he also argued that the State’s approval of the District’s plan did not mean the plan is safe; he alleged that the state was “more concerned with reopening than reopening safely.”

After Rodriguez’s arguments, the Superintendent conferred with his counsel; before making his argument he agreed to parts of three of the requests. He agreed to send home a note with CDC guidelines to each family, place more in-color signage about COVID in schools, and ensuring every school nurses' office has masks to distribute to students who want them.

Roush’s attorney, Matt Carson, argued that Rodriguez had not met the burden of proof, because his Level I grievance was not filed on time. He also then argued more about the merits of the case.

Carson told Board members, -"whatever you agreed to do as part of your reopening plan has worked," saying there was a “very, very low infection rate in public schools.”

“Having looked at what was submitted to the department as reopening, what you submitted to the community, the steps you took in advance to find out the needs of community, these are precisely the reasons that local control of public education exists,” said Carson. “It would be one thing if you did all those things, put together the plan, and saw a spike... but you didn’t. Mr. Rodriguez suggests that you’re lucky; I would say it’s because of the work that students and staff have done to follow the plan that’s out there.”

After each side made their case, the Board deliberated; off the bat, School Board Member Tim Alcorn made a motion to deny. However, other members wanted more time to deliberate, and the Board took a fifteen minute recess.

Board Member Ed Da Silva began the discussion by saying the Board has been flexible in the past; he pointed out that Rodriguez himself had been flexible with the scheduling of the hearing.

“I’m not inclined for timeliness to be an issue,” he said.

For some school board members, the decision came down to the contract.

“I do contracts every day in the business world, and that’s what this is, a business, whether you like it or not,” said Alcorn.

Alcorn said he has 12 grandchildren in the school district, and that all of them have said they would refuse to wear masks.

Others thought teachers should be able to mandate masks in their individual classrooms.

“Consider the persons who are going to be working with the students, and consider the students. And you know what, a lot of children don’t really know what’s good for them. They’re into what’s popular, who’s doing what. And we’re supposed to be the adults,” said Cason. “We get bogged down in legality and contractual stuff and sometimes common sense goes out the window.”

Cason came down squarely on Rodriguez’s side as the single dissenting vote.

“It shouldn’t have come to this,” said Cason, a former educator. "You know what, if they were in my class, you would have one! Even if I had to give it to them myself

She asked Superintendent Roush if teachers could had the ability to ask that students wear masks in individual classes; Roush said under the current plan, that’s not the case.

Before the vote, Da Silva said he disagreed with the claim that the school district didn’t provide safe working conditions.

“It’s not our job to control COVID, it’s our job to provide a safe environment for people to work. Everybody is individually responsible for how they wish to stay healthy,” said Da Silva.

The vote to deny the grievance was 4-1.

Rodriguez says the decision was what he expected; he plans to take the next step to a Level Four hearing, to be decided by an independent arbitrator.

