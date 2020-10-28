Advertisement

Tallahassee veteran awarded new car for saving lives

On Wednesday he was awarded a new car through the Recycled Rides program
On Wednesday he was awarded a new car through the Recycled Rides program
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A well-deserving Tallahassee veteran is receiving a new set of wheels.

Clyde Thompson served in the Army for 19 years

On Wednesday he was awarded a new car through the Recycled Rides program. It’s a national initiative that brings together collision repair centers, insurance companies and the National Auto Body Council to provide donated cars to individuals.

The Volunteers of America Florida and Tallahassee Veterans nominated Thompson after saving the life of another man living in his building at the Veterans Village.

“His room was on fire. Fortunately I happened to be there at the right time, and I helped him out,” Thompson said. “It was just a few minutes before the guy almost died.”

When asked him what the car meant to him, he said it was going to change his life.

“I get to improve my life,” Thompson said. “Now with transportation I can do more things, have access to more things.”

Thompson says the car will allow him to get the job he wants.

He added, he loved his time serving in the military and plans to serve for another five.

