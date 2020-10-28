Advertisement

Trump and Biden to hold rallies in Tampa on Thursday

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden
By WWSB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - President Donald Trump’s campaign announced he will hold a rally in Tampa on Thursday after Joe Biden said he would host a drive-thru rally there and in Broward County.

This is following Ivanka Trump’s visit to the Suncoast on Tuesday.

Trump’s rally will be held at Raymond James Stadium at 1:30 p.m. You can get tickets to the Trump rally here or watch a livestream of the event here.

A time and location for Biden’s events in Tampa has not yet been released. WWSB has reached out to the Biden campaign for more information.

