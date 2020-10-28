Trump and Biden to hold rallies in Tampa on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - President Donald Trump’s campaign announced he will hold a rally in Tampa on Thursday after Joe Biden said he would host a drive-thru rally there and in Broward County.

This is following Ivanka Trump’s visit to the Suncoast on Tuesday.

Trump’s rally will be held at Raymond James Stadium at 1:30 p.m. You can get tickets to the Trump rally here or watch a livestream of the event here.

A time and location for Biden’s events in Tampa has not yet been released. WWSB has reached out to the Biden campaign for more information.

