WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a missing woman.

According to deputies, Ashleigh Alford was last seen in the area of Trice Lane in Crawfordville around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information on Alford’s location, reach out to WCSO at 850-745-7100.

Please help WCSO in locating Ashleigh Alford. Ashleigh Alford was last seen today at approximately 10 AM in the area of... Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

