‘We are asking the community to be respectful’: Grady Co. Schools release statement following band members kneeling

Cairo High School
Cairo High School(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Grady County Schools has released a statement following an investigation into members of the Cairo High School band kneeling during the national anthem last Friday at a high school football game.

“As national politics, social injustice and COVID-19 continue to adjust the world around us, our students are trying to find their place and where they fit into the discussion. It is our job as educators to help guide them on their journey,” the statement reads. “We are asking the community to be respectful and refrain from derogatory social media posts and to teach their own children the values they believe will help them most through life.”

The statement, written by Superintendent Kermit Gilliard, as also posted to the district’s Facebook page.

Our mission at Grady County Schools is to ensure all students will graduate and be fully prepared for post-secondary...

Posted by Grady County School District on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

