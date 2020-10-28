‘We have to have the mindset of finishing 8-4’: Despite defensive struggles, Seminoles working to win back-half of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are just past the halfway point for the Florida State football season, and a lot has been left desired, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

As a team, the Seminoles are second-to-last in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 35 points per game (ahead of only Georgia Tech, who are surrendering 41.2 points an outing), passing yards per game, giving up 281.8 yards per game (ahead of only Virginia, who averages 286.0 per game) and rushing yards per game, allowing 208.7 rushing yards per game (ahead of only Syracuse, who allow 235.0).

The Seminoles sit dead last in the ACC in total defensive yards allowed per game, having given up an average of 490.5 per game. The next closest defense, Syracuse, has allowed an average of 479.7 per game.

One of the more disappointing spots on the field for the 'Noles defense has been upfront on the defensive line; coming into the season, many thought they would be dominant, but consistently struggle to get pressure to opposing quarterbacks and have yielded just eight sacks this season, also an ACC-worst.

While the defense has been disappointing, FSU’s special teams has been stellar; they’re tied for second in the nation with six blocked kicks and many of those special teams plays has given FSU early life.

Senior defensive lineman Marvin Wilson says, despite the struggles so far, they’re still fighting.

“We never just give up. I’m not worried about that,” he said. “We are at the halfway mark at our season. We still have five to six games left. You have to look at from the standpoint, we have to have the mindset of finishing 8-4. That’s the mindset, going 1-0 every single day.”

FSU, who is off this week, returns to the field next Saturday against Pitt at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

