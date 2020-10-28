Advertisement

‘We have to have the mindset of finishing 8-4’: Despite defensive struggles, Seminoles working to win back-half of season

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are just past the halfway point for the Florida State football season, and a lot has been left desired, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

As a team, the Seminoles are second-to-last in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 35 points per game (ahead of only Georgia Tech, who are surrendering 41.2 points an outing), passing yards per game, giving up 281.8 yards per game (ahead of only Virginia, who averages 286.0 per game) and rushing yards per game, allowing 208.7 rushing yards per game (ahead of only Syracuse, who allow 235.0).

The Seminoles sit dead last in the ACC in total defensive yards allowed per game, having given up an average of 490.5 per game. The next closest defense, Syracuse, has allowed an average of 479.7 per game.

One of the more disappointing spots on the field for the 'Noles defense has been upfront on the defensive line; coming into the season, many thought they would be dominant, but consistently struggle to get pressure to opposing quarterbacks and have yielded just eight sacks this season, also an ACC-worst.

While the defense has been disappointing, FSU’s special teams has been stellar; they’re tied for second in the nation with six blocked kicks and many of those special teams plays has given FSU early life.

Senior defensive lineman Marvin Wilson says, despite the struggles so far, they’re still fighting.

“We never just give up. I’m not worried about that,” he said. “We are at the halfway mark at our season. We still have five to six games left. You have to look at from the standpoint, we have to have the mindset of finishing 8-4. That’s the mindset, going 1-0 every single day.”

FSU, who is off this week, returns to the field next Saturday against Pitt at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Leon takes second step towards defending state title with road match in regional semis

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The defending Class 6A volleyball state champion Leon Lions take their second step on Wednesday toward defending their title: A road semi-final match against Creekside.

Sports

Despite defensive struggles, Seminoles working to win back-half of season

Updated: 1 hours ago
We are just past the halfway point for the Florida State football season, and a lot has been left desired, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Sports

After first loss of season, refocused Brooks County looks to continue delivering on offense

Updated: 1 hours ago
Just three games remain in the regular season for the Brooks County Trojans, who are hoping to return to Atlanta and compete for a state title yet again.

Sports

FSU soccer closes regular season with back-to-back games against Top 5 teams

Updated: 1 hours ago
The regular season for Florida State soccer comes to a close this weekend with home games against Duke and Clemson, both ranked in the Top 5.

Latest News

GHSA

After first loss of season, refocused Brooks County looks to continue delivering on offense

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Just three games remain in the regular season for the Brooks County Trojans, who are hoping to return to Atlanta and compete for a state title yet again.

Seminoles

FSU soccer closes regular season with back-to-back games against Top 5 teams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The regular season for Florida State soccer comes to a close this weekend with home games against Duke and Clemson, both ranked in the Top 5.

FHSAA

Sneads, Blountstown volleyball advance to setup showdown

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Sneads and Blountstown each won their Class 1A Regional Semifinals matches on Tuesday.

GHSA

Lowndes, Bainbridge, Thomas County Central all fall in softball quarterfinals

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Lowndes, Bainbridge and Thomas County Central fell in the softball quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association playoffs on Tuesday.

FHSAA

Sneads, Blountstown advance to setup showdown

Updated: 9 hours ago
The volleyball programs of Sneads and Blountstown won their Class 1A Regional Semifinals match on Oct. 27.

GHSA

Lowndes, Bainbridge, Thomas County Central fall in softball quarterfinals

Updated: 9 hours ago
The softball programs of Lowndes, Bainbridge and Thomas County Central fell in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association playoffs.