Chiles boys’ golf chasing second-straight state title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles boys' golf team is looking to go back-to-back on the links and win two straight state titles.

After last year’s title, the National High School Golf Association ranked the Timberwolves #1 in the nation and Chiles lost just one senior from that team.

This year’s squad has three players who are committed to play at the next level.

“If I won a state championship my freshman year,” freshman Connor McCann said, “I think it would mean a lot to me, because I’m a freshman. It’s a pretty big achievement, in my opinion, if I won a state championship for myself and for the school’s second year in a row.”

The FHSAA Boys' state golf tournament is this weekend at Mission Inn and Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.