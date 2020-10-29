City’s Race Relations Summit includes panels on law enforcement, racial disparities in healthcare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee held a Virtual Race Relations summit on Thursday, with panels from 8:00 a.m. in the morning until 8:00 p.m.

Panel topics included Building Bridges to Social Justice, Understanding the Effects of On-going and Historical Racism on People of Color, Prisms of Stigma and Historical Adversity, and Understanding White Privilege.

Law Enforcement: Connecting Public Dialogue to Action and Change

One session was focused on policing and community trust.

Top Tallahassee Police Department brass answered questions from the public about initiatives they are working on to connect community input to policy change.

“We understand that we have a tall task in front of us; we understand that we have to do a number of things to outreach to the community, and humanize these badges and these uniforms that we wear,” said TPD Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes. “They have to see the person that’s inside and see that we actually are compassionate about everyone in our community.”

All of the panelists said policing has changed vastly since they began their careers in law enforcement; changes include the use of body camera footage and cell phone video, the creation of a Citizens Advisory Committee, and a Youth Citizens Advisory Committee. Deputy Chief Tonja Smith says the youth committee will be meeting for the first time on Saturday, October 31.

Deputy Chief Smith also spoke about how the department is revamping its hiring process, searching for more diverse candidates to reflect the community it serves.

The law enforcement panel was part of a diversion deal for some of the protesters arrested during or after the Labor Day BLM protest; that group calls themselves the Tally 19.

The deal was for protesters to attend this panel during the summit, and they could then apply to have their records expunged.

It was only available for those charged with misdemeanors; a couple of protesters were charged with felonies and not eligible for the deal.

Local attorney Mutaqee Akbar is representing 12 of the 19; he says only two of his clients took the deal.

One protestor told WCTV she did not feel as though she had done anything wrong, and she wanted to stand with the group she calls “her family,” including those charged with felonies.

Health Care: Addressing Ethnic and Racial Health Disparities

Dr. Temple Robinson with the Bond Community Health Center spoke about the issue of trust, and the importance of minority communities having confidence in their medical providers; she says testing numbers early in the pandemic demonstrate that.

Dr. Robinson said one of the objectives of the Bragg Memorial Testing site was for people living on the Southside to be able to walk to a testing site in a familiar place; she says it was essential that representatives from the Bond Community Health Center were present because they are an organization trusted by many being tested.

She says a myth in April and May that African Americans could not catch COVID slowed down some testing.

“Not only can Black people catch COVID, but we had, and we are having some of the worst outcomes, Blacks, Hispanics, and people of color. A lot of time, and I won’t say wasted, but a lot of resources were expended that could’ve gone elsewhere, dispelling myths,” said Dr. Robinson.

She says trust will be even more important as a vaccine develops.

Dr. Robinson spoke about the importance of the messenger, rather than just the message itself. Sometimes a nurse or pharmacist can communicate with a certain patient more successfully than a doctor.

She also spoke about triumphs at the Bond Community Health Center, including dental services available at Sabal Palm Elementary.

For those who do not know about the Bond Community Health Center, the group works with underserved and uninsured residents of the service area, “but also takes all-comers!” according to Robinson.

“We are looking at all avenues of decreasing the health equity gap,” said Robinson, speaking about the importance of collaboration.

A representative from the Florida Department of Health spoke about Leon County’s demographics; Marcus West says this area is more similar to southern Georgia, rather than the rest of Florida.

West’s presentation showed that Leon County’s Black population suffers from a higher poverty rate and a disparity in the ability to pay for doctors.

He also discussed crime, and the barrier it presents to safety.

According to his presentation, from 2017 to 2019, 54 people in Leon County died as a result of homicide; 77.8%, or 42 of those people, were Black. He says in this metric, Leon County is doing better than the state of Florida, but African Americans are still disproportionately represented.

West also spoke about concerns surrounding a lack of prenatal care for African American mothers; he says they have seen an uptick in problems connecting individuals to care, as a partial result of COVID. He says the Health Department is working to remedy the disparity; they will be holding a drive-through baby shower there in December.

