Downtown Thomasville asking consumers to shop locally this holiday season

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holidays will look different this year.

Victorian Christmas is off the calendar in Thomasville, but the downtown area is still preparing for plenty of holiday visitors. The city says supporting local businesses is more important than ever during this pandemic.

Holiday decorations are on display in downtown Thomasville, and shop owners are opening their doors and stocking shelves, encouraging people to shop now.

“Because we know shopping times are going to be tough this season and so we want you to shop early. We also don’t know what the rest of the year holds, right? We don’t know what COVID is going to look like in a month or a week so we’re feeling like the earlier you can shop the better, for all the downtown businesses,” Annie Jones, owner of the Bookshelf, explained.

The holiday shopping season is a crucial time for small businesses who rely on seasons greetings to stay in the black. Something COVID-19 has made more difficult.

“At the beginning, we were doing really, really well and then we had to close down for about eight-and-a-half, almost nine weeks. That put a hurting on things,” Tracie Fiveas, co-owner of the Pink Valise Boutique, described.

But, the pandemic also spurred a new urge to shop in person.

“This pandemic has brought about a resurgence of people wanting to engage with their neighbor and with their shopkeeper and with their butcher and with their postmaster and so I believe that’s what we’ve seen come out of this,” Heather Abbott, co-owner of South Life Supply Co., said.

Businesses relying on South Georgia shoppers to stay afloat.

“This year’s going to be even more important, it’s going to be either make-it-or-break-it season for us because it has been such a struggle. You know, if we don’t have a great fourth quarter this year especially, we may not be here in the New Year.”

Sustaining downtown Thomasville’s holiday cheer beyond 2020.

Thomasville merchants are also holding a trick or treating event this Saturday, from 3-8 p.m., passing out prewrapped candy to children downtown.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

