Election supervisors will push to keep election records secret

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Anthony Steven Guevara on charges of unauthorized access of a computer and altering a voter registration without consent.
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Voter registration information is a public record in Florida, but it hasn’t always been that way.

It became public in 2006, but following Wednesday’s arrest of a 20-year-old Naples man for changing Governor Ron DeSantis’s address, supervisors plan to ask lawmakers to take the records out of the public view.

20-year-old Anthony Guevara is facing two felony charges for submitting changes to the governor’s voting record.

His attorney, Mike Carr, said he is just a young man with too much time on his hands.

“And on a lark thought he would see if he could access famous people, and that’s what he did,” said Carr.

Guevara’s online information shows he is a registered Republican.

“He doesn’t hate the governor or anything. He was just playing around,” said Carr.

Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley said the arrest within a day of when the governor showed up to vote Monday afternoon, should be a message to others.

“Well, I think it speaks to the seriousness with which we take these kind of voter fraud instances,” said Earley.

But Carr said this should be a wake-up call.

“If somebody had malice, you could go in and easily change hundreds of thousands of addresses and stuff and throw the election into chaos,” said Carr.

Earley says the ‘I’m not a robot’ feature prevents wide-scale attacks.

Still, supervisors plan to revive an effort to remove voters' registrations from public records.

“I think the key benefit is just peace of mind for voters. We get a lot of complaints that all of this information we give to you just so that we can vote is out there, public knowledge. That’s not what I signed up for,” said Earley.

It’s also important to know that when the address change form is submitted, it doesn’t actually change your voter file.

It goes into a cue, where local elections staff review it.

So any wholesale attacks would be noticed and thwarted.

Guevara is free on bond. He is set to be arraigned before a judge on November 23, the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

