FHP: I-10 eastbound blocked in Madison County following crash involving semi-truck
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a crash that is blocking the road on I-10 eastbound at milemarker 255 in Madison County.
Traffic cameras in the area show multiple first responders to the incident, as well as show a semi-truck involved in the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
