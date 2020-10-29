Advertisement

Jaguars hoping to keep offense rolling Thursday against Rutherford

Gadsden County Jaguars football
Gadsden County Jaguars football(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County football team takes the field against Rutherford on Thursday and are looking for their second-straight win.

The Jaguars are coming off its best offensive performance of the season, putting up 49 points in a shutout victory against Arnold last week.

Not only was it the highest-scoring game for the Jaguar offense, but it was also the second shutout of the year for the Gadsden County defense.

Quarterback Jarrod Jones says he’s happy to play this year after not doing everything that was required of him last year.

“With the way I practice, with the way I carried myself, I wasn’t carrying myself as a leader should perform," Jones said. "This year, I believe I have done everything that a leader should be doing with his team.”

Kickoff between the Jaguars and Rams at Tommy Oliver Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

