Jill Biden making stop in Tallahassee ahead of Election Day

(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, will be coming to Tallahassee on Sunday.

Biden for Florida tells WCTV Dr. Biden is also scheduled to appear in Orlando. She’s making the trip to remind people to make sure they get out and vote.

Sunday is the last day to early vote in Florida ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.

A time and location for her visit to Tallahassee have not yet been worked out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

