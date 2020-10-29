Jones says he, Wildcats ‘grew up’ in Winnersville Classic loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta High School appears to have all the Jake Garcia drama behind them and a set QB1, as Armari Jones will be the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Jones has started every game, except the first game of the season, for the Wildcats and is now the guy for VHS after Garica withdrew from the school. According to MaxPreps, Jones has completed 56% of his passes for 735 yards and eight touchdowns along with five interceptions.

Jones says his teammates have accepted him and, even though they lost the Winnersville Classic, both he and the program have taken a huge step this season.

“I would say I grew up in that Lowndes game,” Jones said, “But I feel like it wasn’t just me. My teammates helped me throughout that game. They helped me grow through that game. Those guys picked me up. Even after my first interception, they kept picking me up. So I feel like as a team we grew, I wouldn’t just say it was me.”

Valdosta opens Region 1-AAAAAA play this week at home against Northside-Warner Robins.

