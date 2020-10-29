Lincoln girls seeking seventh-straight district title despite loss of Turral twins to Baby Rattlers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Practice started this week for high school basketball teams across the Big Bend.

Despite some noticeable absences, the expectations are still the same for the Lincoln High School girls program: To win its seventh-consecutive district title.

Last year, the Trojans went 8-0 in district play and 24-4 overall.

This year, Lincoln will try to duplicate those results despite the departure of their two best players from last year, Erica and Erin Turral, who are now at FAMU DRS, where the two played their freshman season.

The Turral’s transferred to Lincoln to play their sophomore and junior campaigns.

“It doesn’t really change the season outlook,” Head Coach Rod Mack said. “We always come in with a goal of winning and excelling and doing more than we did the previous year. Does it make a little bit more difficult? Yes, based on what we previously had. Now, we have to change things around a little bit. The scheme is a little bit different.”

Lincoln’s season starts December 1 against Godby.

