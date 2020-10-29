Man with 30 lbs. of marijuana arrested at Tallahassee airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man who landed at the Tallahassee International Airport with 30 pounds of marijuana was arrested on Tuesday, the Tallahassee Police Department says.

According to TPD, 24-year-old Brailon Miles was traveling to Tallahassee from California using commercial air travel. Miles checked two bags for his flight, the press release says. A Leon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was able to smell the marijuana openly, TPD says.

TPD says Miles was a suspect in a previous drug trafficking investigation from another state. A search warrant led to officers finding the marijuana in Miles' bag, and he was promptly taken to the Leon County Jail.

Homeland Security, TPD Airport officers and LCSO deputies all helped the Drug Interdiction Unit make this arrest.

Miles faces charges of trafficking in cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

