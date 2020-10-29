Oak View Middle School teacher arrested for allegedly sending ‘sexually explicit’ images to a child

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A middle school teacher is behind bars after allegedly sending sexually explicit images to a child.

Oak View teacher, Bill French, who was placed on administrative leave earlier this week, was arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff’s office for transmitting harmful information to a minor child and using two-way communication device to commit a felony.

RELATED STORY: Oak View teacher on administrative leave ASO pending investigation

According to ASO, a parent reached out to the school resource deputy at the school because a teacher was allegedly messaging “sexually explicit images" of himself to their child on Instagram. The child was a former student of French.

ASO Special Victims Unit investigated the allegations, working closely with the Alachua County School Board, and arrested French after their findings.

French is behind held in the Alachua County Jail, where he is waiting for his first court appearance, where his bond will be set.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

This comes two weeks after Buchholz' band director was placed on administrative leave.

RELATED STORY: Buchholz band director placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.