Advertisement

Tallahassee police cruiser crashes into coffee shop

A Tallahassee Police Department cruiser crashed into a coffee shop Wednesday night.
A Tallahassee Police Department cruiser crashed into a coffee shop Wednesday night.(@TheDaddyFrank on Twitter and Serenity Coffee and Kava Bar)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee Police Department cruiser crashed into a coffee shop Wednesday night.

An employee at Serenity Coffee and Kava Bar, located at 915 Railroad Ave., posted a video of the vehicle and the damage it caused on Twitter.

A TPD spokesperson says the patrol officer driving the car was responding to a priority one emergency call. Another car, a Honda Civic, pulled in front of the TPD vehicle and the two collided, sending the TPD car into the building.

The TPD spokesperson says the other driver was at fault, according to the report.

The officer was taken to the hospital, and they received treatment and were released.

The employee who posted the video says the crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday. They estimate about 10 people witnessed the entire crash outside, and another 30 to 40 people were inside the building when it happened.

According to the employee, everyone is OK, including the two people involved in the crash.

“The damage is bad, there is nothing great about having a literal hole in the wall to a local business,” the employee wrote in a message to WCTV. “And we aren’t sure how much it will cost yet. All we are grateful for right now is that everyone is okay.”

TPD says its traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash, since an officer was involved. If you witnessed the crash but haven’t spoken to an officer, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4356.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Visit Florida dips ‘toes’ into international travel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
Visit Florida's CEO said Florida is “one of the very few destinations in the world that are doing anything in the international sphere."

GHSA

Thomasville QB Ronnie Baker continues to grow his game

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ronnie Baker the Touchdown Maker is developing his game to put the Thomasville Bulldogs' offense into hyperdrive.

News

Valdosta Fire Department responds to fire at corner of Hogan and S. Oak streets

Updated: 3 hours ago
VFD posted about the fire on its Facebook page around 4 a.m.

Crime

Man with 30 lbs. of marijuana arrested at Tallahassee airport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to Tallahassee police, 24-year-old Brailon Miles was traveling to Tallahassee from California using commercial air travel.

Latest News

News

Refuge House receives loads of donations during Domestic Violence Awareness month

Updated: 5 hours ago
Advocates at Refuge House say the donations are crucial, since more domestic violence cases are happening amid the pandemic.

News

Local officials and experts say no need for public to worry after governor’s voter registration was changed

Updated: 5 hours ago
Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says fraudulent changes are rare, so voters should not be worried.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 29, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 28, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 29, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 29, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 29, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 29, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.