Tallahassee police cruiser crashes into coffee shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee Police Department cruiser crashed into a coffee shop Wednesday night.

An employee at Serenity Coffee and Kava Bar, located at 915 Railroad Ave., posted a video of the vehicle and the damage it caused on Twitter.

So a cop just drove through where I work. 2020 is a whole new breed of a year. #Because2020 pic.twitter.com/HktoNTXUmb — Daddy Frank (@thedaddyfrank) October 29, 2020

A TPD spokesperson says the patrol officer driving the car was responding to a priority one emergency call. Another car, a Honda Civic, pulled in front of the TPD vehicle and the two collided, sending the TPD car into the building.

The TPD spokesperson says the other driver was at fault, according to the report.

The officer was taken to the hospital, and they received treatment and were released.

The employee who posted the video says the crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday. They estimate about 10 people witnessed the entire crash outside, and another 30 to 40 people were inside the building when it happened.

According to the employee, everyone is OK, including the two people involved in the crash.

“The damage is bad, there is nothing great about having a literal hole in the wall to a local business,” the employee wrote in a message to WCTV. “And we aren’t sure how much it will cost yet. All we are grateful for right now is that everyone is okay.”

TPD says its traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash, since an officer was involved. If you witnessed the crash but haven’t spoken to an officer, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4356.

